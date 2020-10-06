Obituary for Gregory Francis Cryns, 73

–Gregory “Greg” Francis Cryns, 73, died peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2020 in Paso Robles, of Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s Symptoms while surrounded by loved ones. He married Yvonne Lapp on Dec. 26, 1971 and they had 7 children. He was a loving husband and his family was the most important thing in his life. He graduated from St. Mary’s College in Winona, Minnesota. For many years, he was an insurance broker prior to moving to Paso Robles in 2007. He was fascinated by computer technology and enjoyed webwork.

While living in Richmond, Illinois, Greg was a volunteer fireman and EMT, served a number of terms on the Nippersink Library Board, and was a coach for his children’s numerous baseball and soccer teams. He was an accomplished pianist who loved playing piano for his children. He was a local writer/journalist for the Westosha weekly paper. He was a Master Gardener through the University of Illinois Extension Program.

Greg was preceded in death by his youngest son Augustus; and by his parents. He is survived by his wife Yvonne Lapp Cryns and their children: sons include Nate (Kelly), Noah, Toby (Lisa), and Gregory Cryns and daughters include Liana (Eddison) Magana and Katy (fiance Greg Schraut) Cryns. Grandchildren include Samantha, Noah, Lucy, Ansel, Elias, Santo and Valentino. Greg is also survived by 4 brothers and 5 sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service is planned at St. James Church in Paso Robles. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to Hospice of SLO, Willshire Hospice, a non-profit drug addiction/mental health organization or a dementia support organization.

