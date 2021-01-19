Obituary for Imogene Holstine Thixton, age 91

–The Matriarch of our family Imogene (Holstine) Rowlett Thixton was born on Oct. 20, 1929 in Howards Ridge, Missouri, leaving behind 4 generations on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at age 91.

She came to California on her honeymoon in 1946 where she lived the rest of her life. She was blessed with two wonderful husbands, the father of her children Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Rowlett who passed away in 1967, and her second husband Clyde Thixton who passed away in 1994. She was a member of the Church of Christ for 77 years enjoying worship at the San Jacinto Ave. church in Atascadero. She worked as a secretary for the Paso Waste Disposal, at The Sugarless Shack, The Sweet Shoppe, and as the owner/operator of The White House Beauty Shop all in Paso Robles.

In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, playing softball, crocheting, gardening, and seeing the U.S. with Clyde, and her brother Joe and his wife Dorothy in their travel trailers. She was happiest when surrounded by her large extended family and while watching her kids, grands, great grands, nieces, and nephews playing their various sports. She is survived by her children & their families. Daughter Jacki ( Ray ) Morrison, Ross Jerdin his son Chase Jerdin, Shianne Robinson, her children Anthony ( Melissa ) Allen their son James, Hailey Allen, and Riley Shiel. Shawna ( Bev ) Robinson. Son Rudy ( Barbara ) Rowlett and their sons Rudy Aaron ( Angie ) Rowlett and children Lexi, Nathan & Ian Rowlett. Jared ( Lynn ) Rowlett, and children Kennice ( Andy ) Cooper and Emilia. Jordan, Olivia, Jaxon & Bennett Rowlett. Paul ( Leslie ) Smiley and children Wyatt, Gage, Shilo, Ryann and Shayne Smiley. Jason ( Raquel ) Smiley and children, Garrett, Dyllan ( Kaley ) and their daughter Wren and Jasmine Smiley. Son Randy ( Laura ) Rowlett and Children Justin Rowlett and girls Kennadie and Amelia Rowlett. Kristin Rowlett, Brandon Rowlett and sons Kayden, Mason, Brandon Jr., and Blayke Rowlett.. Ryan ( Amanda ) Rowlett and James. Brother-in-law Al Stricker, sister-in-law Frankie Rowlett and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband’s, she was proceeded by her parents Bill & Kate ( Trivitt ) Holstine. Brothers & wives Johnny & Virginia Holstine, Joe & Dorothy Holstine. Sister Rosalee Holstine Stricker and great-granddaughter Marissa Ann Smiley.

Burial will be in Templeton, Ca.

From Dignity Memorial.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Related