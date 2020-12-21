Obituary for James Jensen, 99

–Dr. James “Jimmy” Jensen passed peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 1 at his retirement home near Modesto, CA.

Just 70 days shy of his 100th birthday, Dr. Jensen lived each and every day to its fullest. His greatest passions included practicing medicine, flying planes, experiencing outdoor adventures, and spending quality time with family and friends. Nothing meant more to Dr. Jensen than the love of his wife Lucy and their four children.

Born Feb. 9, 1921, in Los Angeles, California, Dr. Jensen started his career in medicine as a General Practitioner in Osteopathic Medicine in Long Beach California. He later became an anesthesiologist and MD. He moved to the central coast of California in 1975 and was the very first anesthesiologist at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton where he remained practicing until his retirement in 1988.

Friends and family describe him as a “character.” Curious and confident, he loved experimenting with and experiencing new things. Adventures in his plane included flying above the Arctic Circle, to Central Mexico and everywhere in between. He overhauled sand buggy engines and built an airplane. He pickled cucumbers, processed olives, distilled brandy, and traveled the country in his unique Vixen motor home that he loved.

He was adored by his children and respected by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his daughters Karla, Jan, Chris, his son Jim, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

He will forever be missed.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Related