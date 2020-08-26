Obituary for Jane Ann Levy, 86 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 27, 2020
Posted: 11:21 am, August 26, 2020

–Jane Ann Levy, 86, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at her home in Paso Robles with her family by her side.

She was born the 13th and youngest child of the late James Washington and Margaret Ann Bloodsworth. Her early life was spent in Iowa, later residing in Nevada, Oregon, and California.

She is survived by her two daughters, Debra (Kim) Coppedge and Brendasue (Michael) Sassard; grandchildren Autumn Coppedge (Tina Neurohr) and Matthew Coppedge; great-grandchild Jonathon Manhart; step-great-grandchildren Billie (Carrie) Neurohr, and Chris (Diana) Neurohr; and step-great-great grandchildren Morgan, William, Avylina, Isabella, and Hazel Neurohr. She is also survived by one brother Russell Bloodsworth of Iowa.

Jane was predeceased by 11 siblings, and her loving grandaughter Tonya Young (2018).

Jane had a zest for traveling, was an avid bingo player and loved singing karaoke. She passed her love of music to her children. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves nothing but beautiful memories. Per Jane’s wishes, she wanted no services to be held, but requested a special session of Bingo to be played in her honor. A private family service to be held at a later date.

