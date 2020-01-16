Obituary for Judy Dianne Rancour, age 75

–Judy Dianne Rancour, age 75, passed away unexpectedly, Dec. 6, 2019, at 4:15 a.m. She was surrounded by much of her family.

Judy wasn’t famous, nor was she rich. But, many knew and loved her. She was an excellent cook. She loved to play pool and hang out with friends and family. She was one of those people who if she had it and you needed it, it was yours.

Judy was born in Kennett, MO., on June 28, 1944. The family moved to Paso Robles, Ca. in the 50s. Judy attended Paso Robles High School. She began working as a waitress at many local restaurants and bars. This became her career that would continue for 30 years. She worked at many local places that have long since shut down. Most of that 30 years she held down 2 jobs. The other being a bartender at many local taverns. Whatever was needed to make ends meet.

During that 30 years, Judy married 3 times and bore 5 children. 2 girls, and 3 boys, all of who she loved dearly, and all dearly loved her. In her 50s, after waitressing wasn’t so easy anymore, Judy started a new career working as her mail carrier for the Paso Robles Post Office. A job in which she was good at and loved for over 20 yrs.

Judy finally gave it up at age 71, due to her health. And those health issues continued to deteriorate, up until her death. Judy was a good wife, mother, Nana and friend. She will be greatly missed.,

Judy is preceded in death by her son, Donald Craig Stockton, and two grandsons, Charles and Forrest Stockton.

She is survived by her husband, Maurice A. Rancour Jr., Paso Robles, her children, (Greg) Jody D. Stockton-Sides from Lenoir, N.C., (Quentin) Kae Osborne from Clearlake, ca., Robert Williamson (Yvonne) from Paso Robles, and Shawn McDougall (Sandy) from Paso Robles. Her grandchildren, Mikaela Rancour, Daniel Williamson, and Ryder McDougall, and many great-grandchildren.

