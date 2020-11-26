Obituary for Maria De Jesus Mariscal, age 93

–On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, Maria De Jesus Mariscal, a loving widower, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 93 in Apple Valley, California.

Maria was born on February 16, 1927 in Tepatitlan Guadalajara, Mexico. During her time in Mexico, Maria married Manuel Mariscal and together they had 11 children and also owned a bakery for 40 years. Maria was an amazing mother and support system for her husband, which allowed him to work and support the family through their bakery. As their children grew and moved out many moved to California, which provided Maria and Manuel the opportunity to live in California as well.

Maria had many opportunities in California and lived with various of her children in different cities throughout the state. Maria spent 17 years in Paso Robles and truly loved it here.

Maria is survived by her 11 children: Bertha, Betty, Manuel, Margarita, Isabel, Carmen, Mario, Eduardo, Patricia, Rocio, and Diego. Maria was also a very loving grandmother and great grandmother and is survived by several of them. Maria’s funeral services will be at the Paso Robles Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her late husband Manuel, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 10 a.m.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Related