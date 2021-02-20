Obituary for Marilyn Brooks

In loving memory of Marilyn Brooks

–Marilyn Shelley Brooks (Plake) went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at her home in Paso Robles, after a valiant fight with cancer.

Marilyn was born on June 1, 1957 in Santa Barbara, California to William Plake Cosdon and Phyllis Shelley. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School and attended Santa Barbara City College. In her teens she loved riding her horse and rode in many local Santa Barbara horse shows. She was a creative artist with a sharp eye for beauty. In her professional photography, she specialized in bringing out the beauty of people, animals, vineyards, and nature. Marilyn started singing at age three with her soft, sweet voice. She devoted many hours to practicing her guitar and piano, composing music and lyrics. She loved to share her songs and serve on Church Worship teams. Marilyn gained much strength to face life’s difficulties through prayer partners and supportive relationships and had a deep faith in the power of prayer. She volunteered much time and energy for the elderly and people experiencing struggles. For many years she lived surrounded by majestic oaks in the hills of the Santa Lucia Range near Templeton, where she raised her son, Lance Corporal David Brooks, who is currently serving in the US Marine Corps.

Marilyn is predeceased by her father, William Plake Cosdon, and grandparents, Roma and Louise Plake, and Leo and Margaret Shelley. She is survived by her son, David Brooks of Camp Pendleton CA, mother, Phyllis Shelley, Ferndale WA, sisters Nancy Baker, Lakeside MT, and Terri Plake, Ferndale WA, Step-parents, Jack and Judy Stapelmann, Santa Barbara CA, step-brother Ken Hayes and wife Phyllis, Portland OR, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Marilyn’s memory to:

Central Coast Hospice San Luis Obispo https://hospiceslo.org/donate

Templeton Presbyterian Church https://templetonpres.org/giving/

National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI PO Box 3158 San Luis Obispo, CA 93403.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at First Presbyterian Church, 610 S. Main Street Templeton. following Covid guidelines, masks, and social distancing.

The memorial service will be live-streamed on the Church’s Youtube channel. Instructions to join: On Tuesday morning there will be a link to the service on the church website: click here.

On youtube.com search for TPC Media and choose the one with the little green plant logo.

OR use this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz58KF-br3yXGa5_wQhyl9g

