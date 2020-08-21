Obituary for Mary Obert Gostlin Rego

–Mary Obert Gostlin Rego 55, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2020 in her home in Merced with her husband and children by her bedside.

Mary was born on Dec. 25 1965 in Atascadero California to the late William Loyd and Ella May Obert. She was one of seven siblings. She was a graduate of Atascadero High School. After high school, Mary attended Cuesta College and received an Associate of Science Psychiatric Technician degree. Mary then went on to work for Atascadero State Hospital

Mary grew up and lived in the North County and lived there until she and her husband Tim relocated to Merced in 2018. Mary was always very active in her church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends dancing, playing card games, and going wine tasting.

She is survived by her husband Timothy Rego, son Timothy Boaz, daughters Stephanie Phillips and Erin Gostlin, stepdaughter Morgan sisters Cheryl Gilbert, Judy Ezell, Janet Obert, Linda Hickok, brothers Randy and Michael Obert, 4 grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.

