Obituary for Nancy Gisele Quaid

–Nancy Gisele Quaid of Paso Robles, California passed away peacefully on the morning of May 26, 2020 from complications of various medical conditions. She was at home in the arms of her husband Jeff.

Nancy was born in Tucumcari, New Mexico on March 20, 1947. She was the first daughter of Joseph and Gisele Aley. She grew up in various cities across the USA, but graduated high school in Tucson, Arizona.

She soon became a flight attendant for Delta Airlines and was based in Dallas, Texas. It was a career she loved and Nancy flew for Delta for over 35 years. She was a baseball fan and really loved serving on the crew for charter flights for the Texas Rangers.

After marrying her husband Jeff Quaid in 2003, they moved to Paso Robles. After her retirement from Delta Airlines she worked for Castoro Cellars in Templeton for several years.

Nancy was an avid photographer and won many prizes for her pictures at the mid-state fair. She loved traveling and went all over the world. She especially loved European cruises and traveling throughout the US in their RV.

She is survived by her husband Jeff, her sister Michele Savage and Michele’s husband Bryan and many, many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

