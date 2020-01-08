Obituary for Oliva J. Harkey, 87

–Oliva J. Harkey (J.R.) born August 13, 1932 passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Yell County, Arkansas. The only child of Oliva T. Harkey and Voiazie C. Harkey. He was a proud veteran (USAF) serving during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Mary Ann Harkey. He is survived by his two children; Julie Richardson and James Harkey. He also leaves behind two grandchildren; Noah Richardson and Sarah Richardson. Services will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church.

