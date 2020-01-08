Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 8, 2020
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary for Oliva J. Harkey, 87
  • Follow Us!

Obituary for Oliva J. Harkey, 87 

Posted: 3:58 am, January 8, 2020 by News Staff

–Oliva J. Harkey (J.R.) born August 13, 1932 passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Yell County, Arkansas. The only child of Oliva T. Harkey and Voiazie C. Harkey. He was a proud veteran (USAF) serving during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Mary Ann Harkey. He is survived by his two children; Julie Richardson and James Harkey. He also leaves behind two grandchildren; Noah Richardson and Sarah Richardson. Services will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church.

 

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.