Obituary for Patricia Lillian Reading

Patricia Lillian Reading

1943 – 2022

– The Reading family and friends have lost a loving and extremely talented speech pathologist, who had a big heart and a contagious laugh. She also had a passion for pulling people together either to help someone solve a problem, or to gather friends and family for spirited conversations, good food, and, of course, the famous Paso Robles wines! …. always accompanied by her beloved side-kick (Dachshund) Molly.

Born in Cedar Rapids, IA, to Lawrence and Dr. Florence Reading, she graduated from Regis High School (1961), and the University of Iowa (BA 1966) (MA 1967). Patricia passed at home on April 3 surrounded by family and friends.

Before retiring a few years ago, Patricia was a dedicated speech, language, and swallowing therapist for over 50 years. She began her career at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as Lead Speech Pathologist and Instructor. In 1974 she moved to California to work as a Speech Pathologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, in 1997 she became the Director of Speech Pathology at Los Gatos Rehabilitation Center.

Her entrepreneurial spirit emerged in 1987 when she founded “Language Solutions,” a business specializing in accent reduction and an “Adult Out-Patient TBI (Traumatic Brain) program, but simultaneously continued to work as a Speech Therapist with adults suffering from neurological impairments, and head and neck cancer at Stanford University Hospital. In 1997 she energetically devoted full time to successfully helping communication-challenged adults and children at the ARC Rehabilitation Clinic in Templeton. She delighted in working with young children who were experiencing limitations in communication development.

Her colleagues respected her as she was exceptionally thorough, an effective problem solver, made therapy interactive in fun ways, and was successful in enlisting families in the therapeutic process. One was quoted saying: “We loved her for her strength, grace, honesty, and commitment.”

She was an independent spirit who sparked energy in others and will be missed. She is survived by her sister, Beverly (Reading) Haddon (husband Hal); predeceased brother, Lawrence (Bud) Reading; loving Niece, Kelly Reading, nephew Daniel Reading (wife Sara), predeceased nephew Tony Reading (wife Tania), and all of the nieces and nephews she adored……Skyler, Tatum, Tabitha, Talia, Tevia, TJ, Taggart, Vesper, and Anchor.

A “Celebration of Life” is being planned for the late Summer. If you wish to honor Patricia with a memorial gift, please consider: Secondchancelove.org (to benefit rescue dogs) or CJDfoundation.org (to benefit CJD research).

Advertisement

Related