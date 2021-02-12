Obituary for Sabrina Theresa Lecce



–Sabrina Theresa Lecce, 23 of Shandon, California died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. She was born April 4, 1997, in Salinas, California.

Sabrina was always a light in the room, her smile, her laugh, her joy just couldn’t but help to rub off on you. She had a passion for animals, drawing, painting, babies, and caring for others. She always looked out for others before herself and was always there when you needed to talk, cry, or just listen. She was a friend to everyone and loved by everyone. She made an impact on everyone’s lives she came into and you never could forget that smile and laugh. – written by Bethany Beguhl

Sabrina was 23 years old, killed in a car accident by a wrong-way drunk driver. Her boyfriend and dog were in the car and survived and are ok. Sabrina graduated from St Rose School and Paso High School. She loved animals. She had dogs, cats, and loved horses. One of her last purchases was crickets to feed her frogs. Sabrina had a very relaxed temperament. She would make any situation work. She was flexible. She loved working with children. She was a co-teacher at a daycare when she lived in Washington. Over the summer, in Arizona, during the hottest summer, she joined her cousin, Bethany, and cleaned houses. Sabrina had to work hard, but she did it with a smile. She came home exhausted, but when Bethany would tell her all the houses they had to clean the next day, she would somehow agree with a smile. She was dedicated to her large family. She loved her parents, siblings, grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She loved many people and got along with everyone. Sabrina was able to see the positive in each person.

Private services will be held.

Obituary from Eddington Funeral Services. To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Sabrina Lecce, click here to visit their sympathy store.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Related