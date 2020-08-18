Obituary for Tate William Rubbo, 43

–Tate William Rubbo, a 43-year-old Paso Robles native went home to be with the Lord, and his mother Corey, on July 21, 2020. Tate was born on March 20, 1977 at Sierra Vista Hospital to William and Corey Rubbo. He attended elementary school in Paso Robles, and graduated from Templeton High School in 1995.

Tate was a well-respected contractor in the North County. Tate’s clients could easily describe to Tate in general terms what they wanted their project to look like. He invariably took the reins, offered up insightful alternatives, and fulfilled their vision. He made many dreams come true! Once his business was well established you might have found him swinging a golf club instead of a hammer. Just another perk to putting in the effort and the hard work paying off.

He had many loving friends, and spent most of his weekends at Lake Nacimiento, boating and wakeboarding with friends. Our community has suffered a great loss, and as we hold tight to the memories, let us not forget Tate made an impact on everyone who knew him! Tate has shown so many how to live a simple life, a world without judgement, and the importance of living every day to the fullest.

He is survived by the love of his life, his daughter Makai Owen-Rubbo of Paso Robles, his sisters, McKaye (Jonathan) Jones of Templeton, and Skylr (Aaron) Dean of Orcutt, and his father, Bill Rubbo of Templeton. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2020 at the Paso Robles District Cemetery.

