Obituary for William (Bill) John Goodes

William (Bill) John Goodes

1941 – 2022

– William (Bill) John Goodes passed away at home with family members by his side. He was a loving husband, a faithful father, and a proud grandfather.

Bill was born in Flint, Michigan to father William G. Goodes and mother Frances (Golnbiewski) Nelson. As an only child, he was raised by his mother with the help of his grandparents. In school, Bill ran track and played baseball for Mt. Morris High School, graduating in 1959. While attending Western Michigan University, he worked his way through college by building homes, a skill that would serve him well the rest of his life. Bill completed his Bachelor of Science degree in 1966.

After college, Bill married Joan Wood and became stepfather to her young children, Teri and Troy. Not long after, the couple would have Peggy and Patrick.

Bill moved to southern California in the 70s and worked in construction, at one point owning his own cement company. He then relocated to Avila Beach and worked for PG&E at Diablo Canyon as a machinist. A week after moving in, Bill met his next-door neighbor, Diana Poletti. The two were married in Nov. of 1981, and Bill became stepfather to Diana’s children, Robert and Brandy.

Once the kids had grown, Bill and Diana enjoyed traveling together all over the United States in their truck. Along the way, Bill always looked for opportunities to camp, fish, or hunt, particularly with his beloved German Shorthaired Pointer, Belle.

While Bill overcame many obstacles in life, his proudest accomplishment was his children and nine grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Diana Poletti Goodes; children Troy Goodes, Peggy Lewis (Dan), Patrick Goodes (Camie), Robert Colt, and Brandy Wagner (Ted); and grandchildren Ashley, Zachary, Dean, Amanda, Chase, Brandon, Sadie, and Eva; and great-grandchildren Keaton and Cash. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Teri and granddaughter Kylie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1450 Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles, California, on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Published by Legacy Remembers on Sep. 7, 2022.

