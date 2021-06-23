Obituary of 10-year-old Logan Caleb Castillo

Celebration of his life will be held this Thursday

–Logan Caleb Castillo was born on the Fourth of July in 2010 in San Diego, Calif. He would’ve turned 11 along with his twin sister this year. Logan lost his very short life to cancer last week. He will forever be in our hearts.

Logan spent his short time on this earth enjoying the beach, reading, playing with Legos, having Nerf wars with his best friends Miles, Noah, and Drake. He was a self-proclaimed pescatarian yet if bacon was cooking he’d make an exception.

His inquisitive mind and need for accuracy was a gift he naturally possessed and wasn’t afraid to share it.

Logan went to Pat Butler Elementary School and regularly attended the Boys and Girls Club and the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. He trained at the Gracie Barra Jujitsu gym in Paso Robles.

Logan was treated at Twin Cities Community Hospital before being treated at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. He was later transferred to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Logan passed away shortly after arrival due to complications from his cancer. Mom and dad embraced Logan for one final time, let him know how much he is loved, and said goodbye to him.

Logan is survived by his father, Leo Castillo, and his mother, Katie Castillo, along with his twin sister Lainey, and his baby brother Noah who all reside in Paso Robles. His incredibly supportive and extensive family range from the East Coast all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

We will forever cherish our short ten years with you on this earth and we just hope that everyone would learn to #LiveForLogan seeing that his life has been taken too soon.

A celebration of his life will be held this Thursday at 3 p.m. at Riverstar Vineyards, 7450 Estrella Road, San Miguel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Editor’s note: A GoFundMe account is raising funds to support the Castillo Family.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email