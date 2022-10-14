Obituary of Adriana Amanda Bell, 38

Adriana Amanda Bell

March 7th, 1984 – Sept. 23, 2022

– Our precious Adriana (Adri) Bell’s work here on earth was completed, as she was called home on Sept. 23, 2022, peacefully in her own bed. Her resilient, powerful, overcoming battle with breast cancer has come to an end. Her fight to the very last breath was commendable, inspiring, supernaturally strong, and extremely courageous. Truly, fearless. She is survived by her son, Quentin Kalar; Mother, Barbara Renteria; Brother, Mitchell Bell (Hannah Nelson); Sister, Ashley O’Donnell (Mark O’Donnell), nieces, Sloane, and Reagan O’Donnell; Brother, Andrew Bell; And, her beloved partner, Steven Lopate. She is also survived by, her aunts, uncles, cousins, incredible friends, and all the lives that she has truly touched throughout her life. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles (Chuck) Alan Bell; her grandparents, Rudy and Vera Renteria, and Larry and Donna Bell.

Adri was born in Simi Valley, CA., on March 7th, 1984. She was the firstborn of three children, (with a half-brother, Andrew Bell, to come 21 years later). Her family moved to Colorado Springs, in 1991, where she went to school for a couple of years, before moving, to Paso Robles, with her mother, who she had a very close relationship with. They moved in with her grandparents, Rudy and Vera Renteria, developing a close relationship with them also. Later, becoming a caretaker for her grandfather.

She graduated from Paso Robles Highschool and started her own journey in life. At the age of 23, She made the move back to Colorado Springs, where she was blessed with the biggest gift, most precious, cherished, love of her life, her son, Quentin, born Feb. 25, 2007. She began to live her life devoted to taking care of her son, by whatever means necessary. She moved back to Paso Robles, in 2010, where she met her partner, Steven Lopate, and started a life of love and memories with him. Finally, finding a career for herself, she went back to school over the last year of her life and became a pharmacy technician, something she and all her loved ones were so incredibly proud of. She had many jobs throughout her life, giving her the opportunity to meet all kinds of people from all walks of life, never to judge one’s story. We are certain she touched many people’s hearts and lives, with compassion and understanding.

We will forever remember her radiant smile, her genuine warmth, her love for life, her passion for music, her love for food, and her unwavering ability to care for every individual she met, making sure that their needs were met before her own. She worked very hard her entire life and fought even harder at the end, miraculously, waking from life support, only to fight for extra time, with her loved ones! Her incredible strength will carry us on, till we see her again!

We invite you to join us and celebrate this beautiful life, together.

Arrangements:

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church, 820 Creston Rd., Paso Robles.

A visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, located at 1703 Spring St. in Paso Robles.

There will be a celebration of life (reception) to follow.

-From Legacy.com.

