Obituary of Alan Shimko, 58

– It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan Christopher Shimko, who left us on April 1, 2023. Born in November 1964, in Somerville, New Jersey, Alan spent most of his life in Orange County, California before moving to San Luis Obispo County, where he resided for four years.

Alan was predeceased by his loving parents, John and Alice Shimko. He is survived by his five siblings and their spouses: sisters Cynthia Johnson (Jim), Denise Bloomer (Alan), and Joy Rodriguez (Arthur); and brothers John Shimko (Marnee) and David Shimko. He was a cherished uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, including the late Thomas Johnson; and those still with us, Jeffery Johnson, Jessica Peckham, Joylyn Erb, Chanae Moore, Abagail Bloomer, Spencer Davie, and Cooper Davie. He was the godson of the late Virginia Kalmback.

Alan was a highly skilled cabinet maker and carpenter, owning and operating his own business for many years. Known for his talent and meticulous craftsmanship, he took great pride in his work. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, often camping in Kings Canyon with friends or taking quiet, reflective solo trips. An avid snow skier, Alan relished the excitement and beauty of the slopes. He enjoyed golfing with his brothers and father taking golf trips to Palm Springs and Hawaii as often as they could.

At times Alan could be found taking leisure and charity rides on his Harley with his buddies and as a billiards enthusiast, Alan was an active participant in pool tournaments. He also spent many hours in the kitchen with mom growing up and cherished cooking her recipes and carrying on her legacy.

Alan’s tender heart, loving nature, and role as a peacemaker endeared him to many. A good friend to those who knew him, he was sincere and reflective in his relationship with God. He was a selfless individual, always putting the needs of others before his own. He could often be found serving his church, community, family and friends always ready to lend a helping hand.

Alan’s memory will be cherished by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. If you were a friend of Alan’s, you were a friend for life. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy of love, loyalty, kindness, and generosity will live on in the hearts of those he impacted.

Published by Legacy Remembers on Apr. 24, 2023.

