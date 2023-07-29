Obituary of Anna Marie Giunta, 95

– Anna Marie Giunta, 95, passed away in her sleep on July 27, 2023. A resident of Whitely Gardens for over 45 years, she moved to a small board and care home in Paso Robles in December 2022, when she needed more daily care.

Born on May 16, 1928, in Chicago, the only child of Joseph and Mary Rose [Sandore] Giunta, she was raised in a large extended Italian family. She settled in southern California in the 1940s and was a nanny to children of movie stars into the 1960s. Anna had been engaged to a soldier who was killed in Korea. She never married or had children.

Always enjoying the country, she moved to SLO County and worked on horse ranches. This became part-time when she went to work at the Paso Robles Hospital until it closed. She was a member of the transition team when Twin Cities Hospital opened.

In 1976 she found a small rental, on an acre of land in Whitley Gardens where she kept a horse, goats, chickens, dogs, cats, and various other animals over the years. She supplemented her retirement by providing care for children and adults with developmental disabilities until she was 88.

Anna has no surviving family. No services are planned. A donation in her memory can be made to the Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Paso Robles.

