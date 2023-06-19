Obituary of Arlette T. O’Donnell, 92

– Arlette T. O’Donnell was born on Sept 25, 1931, in West Fargo, North Dakota to Bill and Idun Thompson.

She was the oldest of four children. When the family moved to Detroit Lakes Minnesota Arlette married her high school sweetheart Dan Kershner and they had a son, Tim. It was in England with Arlette and Tim, while Dan was serving in the Air Force that their daughter Melanie died.

Arlette and Dan divorced when they returned from England and Arlette and Tim moved to California where she met and married Charlie O’Donnell. They had one daughter, Lizabeth.

It was at this time that Arlette met her 40-year business partner, Don McCombs.

McCombs Corp would go on to become one of the largest real estate investment firms in California with properties in 36 states and over 25,000 investors. Arlette was the chief financial officer and a managing general partner. She went into the office every day until she was 85 when the last property was sold. She loved her job and profession.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, daughter, husbands, and business partner.

She is survived by her son, daughter, two grandchildren. five great-grandchildren, two brothers, and a devoted dog.

