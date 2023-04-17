Obituary of Arthur Henry Castellanos, 47

– Arthur Henry Castellanos, age 47, passed away on April 4, in Atascadero, California. Arthur was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Jan. 2, 1976. Arthur spent his early years growing up in Cerritos, Calif., later moving to Santa Maria, Calif. in 1979. Arthur attended Ralph Dunlap Elementary, Lakeview Junior High School, and Ernest Righetti High School. Arthur was an excellent cook and owned his own restaurant “Little Papis,” in Paso Robles.

He later worked for the Okonite Cable Company and then moved to the maintenance department at the Radisson Hotel at the Santa Maria airport. Arthur had several passions in life, but soccer overshadowed the rest. He played for the Santa Maria United Soccer Club and was coached by his father, Luis Barba Castellanos. Arthur won several major trophies in various tournaments throughout the state of California. Arthur is survived by his beloved mother Mary, his brothers Paul, Jose Luis, Ruben, Mario, Michael, and Anthony, his sister Teresa, and his three daughters, Myrah, Katharine, and Audrey.

The Rosary is set for Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at Saint Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt, Calif., with the service scheduled the following day Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited for a celebration of life get-together at 4535 Cynbalaria Court following the ceremony at Saint Louis de Montfort Church. Further details if needed are available at (805) 621-3161.

Arrangements are under the direction of Moreno Mortuary and Crematory.

From Legacy.com.

