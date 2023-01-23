Obituary of Arthur ‘Neal’ Everett

Arthur ‘Neal’ Everett

April 16, 1940 – January 9, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Neal was born in West Plains, Mo. on April 16, 1940. His family came to California in 1943 and settled in Templeton. He grew up on the corner of 6th and Crocker Street, next to the city park. He attended Templeton schools, first grade through senior year, graduating in 1958.

Neal worked for Emmie Business Farms out of high school and married his school sweetheart, June Scott on July 1 of 1959. Shortly after, he was invited to move to San Rafael California, and learned the floor covering trade. It was while living in San Rafael that our first son Jon was born. After living there for one and a half years we returned to Paso Robles where he became a partner in B&E Floor Covering, partnering with Gary Browing Yantzee. Our second son was born in Paso Robles three years later.

After about six years Neal changed careers and went to work for Chevron Pipeline Co. at Estero Marine Terminal in Morro Bay California, serving his 24-year career with Chevron. He filled many positions and had many friends but he became fast friends with another employee who loved to hunt like he did. He and Dan Raminha hunted the local hills and went to Oregon to hunt just about every year for the next 20-plus years. We eventually moved to Atascadero where we built our home and our boys graduated school. Neal joined with several friends and started the Atascadero Trail Riders. He was president of ATR in 1981.

In 1990 he retired from Chevron and we moved to Joseph Ore., his old hunting grounds. We enjoyed five years there but returned to California after the death of his father. Upon our return Neal went back to work at Chevron, performing pipeline inspections and dismantling stations. It was during this time that he had triple bypass surgery and then suffered a stroke. He was still able to function for a few years but eventually, the stroke took its toll. Even though he wasn’t able to get around much he stayed interested in events around Templeton and definitely continued his love of hot rods. He started that love affair when he was about fourteen years old. He and our son Don worked together restoring several vehicles, the last two being a beautiful 1941 Chevrolet and a handsome 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe.

Neal never officially joined many clubs besides the ATR but he was a Master Mason since 1967. For several years the local Chevron retirees and wives would meet for breakfast once a month, which Neal enjoyed but this came to a halt when COVID-19 hit.

Neal was preceded in death by his father, Winfard Everett, and mother, Burelis Everett, sister Linda Brown, son Jon Everett, brother-in-law Ivan Scott, and Lousea Castteel Scott. He is survived by his wife June, son Yantzee, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandson Neal, granddaughter Gabby Castiniero, great-grandson Nikola Everett and Jon Castimiero, his brother-in-law Jerry Brown and his sons Paul, David, Chris, Kevin, Kathy, and Michael (Erin), his sister-in-law Sally Scott and her daughter Sarah, son Micah, granddaughters Deja and Preslee, and grandson Lucas. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

There will be a memorial service for Neal on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave, Atascadero California. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 22, 2023.

