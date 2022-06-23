Obituary of Ashley Ulrich, 36

– Our beloved Ashley Marie Ulrich was born July 10, 1985, and entered into heaven on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the age of 36. Ashley graduated from Paso Robles High School in 2003. She later continued on to complete her medical front office and phlebotomy certifications, which served her well in the medical field throughout the years to follow in her community.

Ashley had the biggest heart and would do anything for her friends and family. She absolutely loved animals and would have adopted every stray dog in the county if she could. Ashley’s most cherished role was that of becoming a “Titi” to her nephew and niece, whom she “loved to the moon and back.”

Ashley is lovingly remembered by her parents, John and Susan Ulrich, sister Cortnie (Ulrich) Muniz, brother-in-law Josh Muniz, nephew Kade Muniz and niece Rylie Muniz. Ashley will be forever missed by several Aunts, Uncles, cousins, extended family and friends, all of whom meant the world to her. Ashley was proceeded in death by her grandparents, John F. and Josephine “Josie” Drewisch, and Donald and Lillian Ulrich.

A celebration of Ashley’s life will be held at Kuehl-Nicolay funeral home Wednesday, June 29 at 11 a.m. A reception is to follow for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woods Humane Society in honor of Ashley.

