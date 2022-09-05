Obituary of Betty Hinson, 100

Betty Hinson

April 21, 1922 – July 9, 2022

– Betty Hinson of Hinson Tire Shop of Morro Bay passed away on July 9, 2022, in Newport Beach, Calif., at the age of 100. She had lived on the Central Coast from 1948 until the last 9 years. She had moved to Costa Mesa, Calif., to be closer to family. She had many friends and remained active in the church until her death.

She was predeceased by her husband Bill Hinson. Survived by her daughter Debra Chin, husband Steven, and granddaughters Sara Chin and Hana Chin; Son David Hinson, wife Kathi, grandchildren Brandon, Devon, and Jenay Gardner; devoted nephew Richard Colombo and many nieces and nephews.

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles.

From Legacy.com.

