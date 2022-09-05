Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 6, 2022
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Betty Hinson, 100
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Betty Hinson, 100 

Posted: 5:39 am, September 5, 2022 by News Staff

betty hinson obit

Betty Hinson
April 21, 1922 – July 9, 2022

– Betty Hinson of Hinson Tire Shop of Morro Bay passed away on July 9, 2022, in Newport Beach, Calif., at the age of 100. She had lived on the Central Coast from 1948 until the last 9 years. She had moved to Costa Mesa, Calif., to be closer to family. She had many friends and remained active in the church until her death.

She was predeceased by her husband Bill Hinson. Survived by her daughter Debra Chin, husband Steven, and granddaughters Sara Chin and Hana Chin; Son David Hinson, wife Kathi, grandchildren Brandon, Devon, and Jenay Gardner; devoted nephew Richard Colombo and many nieces and nephews.

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles.

From Legacy.com.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon

Tweet
fb-share-icon

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.