Obituary of Billy Don Armstrong, 75 

– Billy Don Armstrong, passed away to our Heavenly Father, in Paso Robles Ca., Nov. 30, 2023, due to Pneumonia complications. Billy was 75 years old. Billy was born and raised in King City CA. He married his high school sweetheart, Alladean “Dee” Harrington and they moved to Salinas CA. They also lived in Spreckels Ca. for over 15 years. Billy also served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. For over a lifetime, Billy was our Anchor for the Armstrong-Harrington Families.

Billy held many supervisor positions over his career. After 35 years working for PG&E at Moss Landing as a Paint Foreman, he retired from his last position as a Lead Inspector at Diablo Canyon. Billy was a skilled Deer hunter. As a young kid, Billy developed his skills of hunting in the backcountry of Jolon. Billy truly enjoyed his hunting trips with family members and friends to Colorado. He taught many family members and friends the proper way to hunt deer, dove, pheasant, quail, and the list goes on.

Billy also had skills as an avid Angler. He enjoyed many day fishing trips at Morro and Avila, he always caught his limits. Lake Nacimiento was one of his favorite lakes to fish and take his boat out with many family members and friends for a fun-filled day of waterskiing, swimming, and lounging around in the Narrows.

Billy was a great cook, he enjoyed sharing new recipes with his family, and he loved hosting a good barbecue feast. We will truly miss his deer jerky, and his famous tamale pies too. Billy also loved growing his own vegetables and planting spring flowers. Being in touch with nature gave Billy so much joy.

Billy had such a giving spirit; he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He deeply loved his daughter Misti and granddaughter Molly and son-in-law, Rob Loppini. Billy was always there for his family, longtime friends, and neighbors, he was a great person to laugh with and listen to our woes, he always made us feel so much better after our little chats.

Billy fought a good fight and now it’s time to rest in his heavenly home, with all his family and friends that made it over to the pastures of Heaven.

Billy is survived by his daughter, Misti Loppini, (Rob Loppini), and Granddaughter, Molly Loppini.

Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Alladean (Dee) Armstrong, parents, Nola Baker, William Armstrong, stepfather, John Baker, and his half-brother, David Armstrong.

A celebration of life will be held at, Vines RV Resort Ballroom on Feb. 3, 2024, at 1-4 p.m. at 88 Wellsona Rd., Paso Robles CA. 93446. Please park across from the facility in empty dirt lot.

Please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Billy Don Armstrong.

