Obituary of Bob Kitzmiller, 50

Dec. 19, 1973 – April 30, 2024

– Bob Kitzmiller, 50, passed away on April 30 at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo. Bob’s cause of death was complications from a heart attack. In his final hours, he was surrounded by family, laughter, music and so much love.

Bobby was born on December 19th, 1973 in Phoenix, Arizona to Michael Karl Kitzmiller and Joan Olivia Kitzmiller. When Bobby was four months old the family moved to Bell, California, which is where his parents originally met. During his preschool years, Bobby had a large vocabulary and was very fun and entertaining. In 1977 his father’s workplace transferred the family to Atascadero, Calif. Bobby immediately clicked with the neighborhood boys. In Kindergarten, at the age of five, Bobby attended Lewis Avenue in Atascadero.

Bobby had many friends here and was crowned “Great Wit” at the kindergarten graduation. During Elementary school, Bobby played the role of Santa Claus in the Christmas play. The Atascadero News posted his photo that year in full costume. Bobby also campaigned hard to become class president in elementary school and he won. Bobby always loved attending Bob Canepa’s G.A.T.E class at Lewis Avenue. He also played soccer for about four years under the coaching of Horst. At the age of eight, Bobby began guitar lessons and continued for about three years. Bobby then took his abilities to new levels on his own and eventually inspired others to begin playing as well.

Bobby attended Atascadero High School and at this age had acquired great grammar and floral language skills. While in high school, Bobby enjoyed Jazz Band and made many friends there. Bobby, along with Brian Goodman, Mike Sorensen and Kevin Arebalo formed a classic rock band called Head Rush. Bobby, Aaron Miller, Kevin and Brian also formed another rock band called Rush Hour. These bands practiced together at his family home. Head Rush played their first live venue at Circle K in Atascadero and performed for a party at the Jesperson home in Atascadero. Head Rush also played in the high school Mock Rock in 1991 and Rush Hour

performed at a party for Kevin Arebalo’s boss at the time. Bobby was also a member of the band called Ten High which consisted of him, Kevin, Brian and two other classmates. While in this band, Bobby had the opportunity to perform on lead guitar at the Mid-State Fair Battle of the Bands for an audience of 3,000 people.

Bob continued growing his guitar skills through his adult years and was inspired by many musicians. Some of his favorites being Eddie Van Halen, Scott Wyland and Chris Cornell.

Bob’s first job was at McDonald’s in Atascadero. Shortly after that, Bob worked at Little Ceasars in Atascadero. Next, Bob did auto-detail work in Atascadero. At 20 years old, Bob began working at Wilkins Regulator in customer service. During this time he met Alyssa Kohle through May Nunez, a mutual friend.

Bob and Alyssa married in 1996 and together have one son, Zachary Kitzmiller. 2 years later they were also blessed with a daughter, Bethany Kitzmiller. Early in their marriage, Bob began working for Ernie Ball in San Luis Obispo in sales and marketing. While working at Ernie Ball, Bob was the number one salesman five years in a row. He traveled to N.A.M.M. shows in California and Cleveland and was lucky enough to meet some musical idols such as Slash, Duff, Santana, and many more. Later, Bob began working for his father-in-law at Poly Vector doing sales and marketing. While at this job, Bob traveled to Shenzhen, China for a business trip. Bob and Alyssa eventually went separate ways and Bob would soon meet Amy Sigado of Atascadero.

In December of 2018, Amy and Bob welcomed a baby girl named Willow Kitzmiller. Bob and Amy went on to marry in April of 2021 with a beautiful ceremony at the Atascadero Lake Park. Bob often described Amy as the best thing to ever happen to him. During these years Bob prioritized staying home and caring for Willow and created a wonderful bond with her.

Aside from his love of guitars, Bob also loved nature, sports and dogs. Bob enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, and walking around the Atascadero Lake and often talked fondly of fishing trips with his father. He also enjoyed watching sports and keeping up with Baseball and Football. Bob was a huge fan of Mark McGwire of the Oakland A’s and collected old baseball cards of him, which he saved for many years. Later in Bob’s life, he became a fan of football as well. He specifically watched and rooted for the Green Bay Packers.

Bob is survived by his three children Zachary, Bethany and Willow Kitzmiller; Parents; Mike and Joan Kitzmiller; wife; Amy Kitzmiller; Grandmother; Floy Diaz; Grandson; Oliver Kitzmiller and many many other friends and family members.

Bob is remembered for his incredible guitar playing & love of rock n roll, his ability to make anyone laugh & his contagious laugh, his tight hugs, his unwavering acceptance of everyone he met, his carefree nature, and his immense strength.

