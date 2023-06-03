Obituary of Bonne Blythe Berry Jones, 74

– Bonne Blythe Berry Jones, 74, of Templeton passed away on May 24, 2025. Bonne was born October 17, 1948, in Sacramento, California to Randall and Bernice Berry. She was the youngest of four children and the last surviving member of her family. Her father was a manager for Campbell’s Soup Company and over the years they transferred from Sacramento to Haddonfield, New Jersey, to Napoleon, Ohio, and back to Sacramento.

Bonne graduated from Sacramento City College and began a career with the California Department of Justice. She was recognized many times for her exceptional work performance and organizational skills. During that career, she was a program manager at the Department of Justice Law Enforcement Training Center. In 1987 she, her husband John, and son Christopher Weaver moved from Sacramento to Templeton. John had three daughters from a previous marriage who lovingly adopted Bonne as Mom. After moving to Templeton, Bonne worked as an executive assistant at Atascadero State Hospital until her retirement in 2003.

Bonne was a kind, selfless, loving mother and friend to her children, and grandchildren, all of whom adored her. She was also greatly loved by her many friends. Bonne loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She loved life, sunshine, music, gardening, golf, tennis, family time, cooking, puzzles, games with the kids, and reading good books. She lived her faith and was an excellent role model. Bonne was very hard-working, exceptionally organized, completely honest, and fiercely loyal to her family. She was John’s best friend and a devoted, loving, perfect wife.

Bonne is survived by her loving husband John, son Christopher, and daughters Lonni, Darla, and Whitney. She is adored by I4 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bonne’s passing leaves a void in the lives of her family and friends which can never be filled. We are sustained by memories of the joy she brought to our lives and her everlasting love. At Bonne’s request, there will be no funeral service. She wanted to be remembered the way she was the last time she smiled or hugged you. She also knew that family and friends from back east would attend any memorial service and wanted to spare them the expense of travel.

In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a donation to the CHP 11-99 Foundation, https://chp11-99.org/ in Bonne’s name.

