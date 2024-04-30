Obituary of Bruce Holdren, 71

Bruce Lane Holdren

April 20, 1953 – April 9, 2024

Atascadero, California

– Bruce, 71, passed peacefully on April 9, 2024. He was the youngest child born to Henry and Katherine Holdren.

Bruce served his country in the US Army. He followed in his father’s footsteps as an employee of the Santa Maria Union Oil Refinery for many years. He was a very private, gentle guy, who never complained, or felt sorry for himself.

Bruce was preceded in death by his mom and dad. His sisters Dorsey, Judith, and niece Shelly, are all here to say goodbye and to honor him.

Sleep well.

