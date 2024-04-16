Obituary of Carlene Howland, 90

Carlene Howland Obituary

Published by Legacy Remembers on Apr. 15, 2024

– Carlene S Howland, 90 years young, passed away peacefully on April 5 in Templeton. She was surrounded by her children. Born in 1933, in Berkeley, she became the fourth member of an adventuresome family and traveled all over the world, a trend that continued throughout her life. She was a 1955 graduate of Middlebury College, married young, and devoted her life to others. Carlene will be remembered for always showing a welcoming kindness to everyone she met.

She is survived by five children, eight grandchildren and one great grandson. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations made in memory of Carlene in support of the Arizona Cactus Pine Council. Checks can be mailed to Girl Scouts at 119 East Coronado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Or donate at https://www.girlscoutsaz.org/en/support-us/ways-to-give/donate-locally.html

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media