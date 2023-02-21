Obituary of Carmen Patricia Kersey, 92

Carmen Patricia Kersey

April 4, 1930 – Feb. 5, 2023

– Carmen Patricia Kersey, age 92, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Carmen was born in Sanger on April 4, 1930.

