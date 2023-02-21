Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Obituary of Carmen Patricia Kersey, 92 

Posted: 5:50 am, February 21, 2023 by News Staff
April 4, 1930 – Feb. 5, 2023

–  Carmen Patricia Kersey, age 92, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Carmen was born in Sanger on April 4, 1930.

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Kersey family.

 

-From Dignity Memorial.

 

