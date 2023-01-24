Obituary of Charles Andrew Dyas

– Charles passed away peacefully a few days before Christmas. He was known to many of his friends and family as Chuck or Charlie.

Chuck was born in Alhambra California in 1934. Along with his brother, Robert Dyas, he played sports and raced cars. Shortly after graduating from high school, he served in the United States Navy at the tail end of the Korean conflict.

Chuck moved to Bishop California in 1960 and worked for Continental Telephone Company until his retirement in 1990. His fondest memories were spent in Bishop where he was active in the local community. He played in the fast-pitch softball league, was active in planning car events, and was a proud member of the volunteer fire department. After retirement, he and his wife Judy built their dream home in Cambria California. He often spent time visiting his son and grandkids in Santiago Chile. He said it reminded him of Southern California during the 1940s. His grandsons loved his visits to Chile.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Judy) Dyas. Also his son, Andrew Dyas, wife Paola Dyas, and two grandsons, Christian and Nicolas. And Judy’s children, Scott Weimer, Kimberly Theobald, Jeffrey Souder and Wendee Robinson along with grandchildren, Weslee Schonberger and William Schonberger. His brother, Robert’s children, Roberta Johnson, Laurie Watson, Peggy Dyas and their families.

Laid to rest with peace at Cambria Cemetery in Cambria, California.

Our dear one was called away.

And has gone with the Lord to stay.

Although this passing makes us weep,

We rejoice our loved one rests safe in God’s keep.

