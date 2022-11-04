Obituary of Charles Chase Hoffman Jr., 75

In memory of Chuck Hoffman

– Charles Chase Hoffman Jr., or “Chuck,” as he was most commonly known, passed away in San Luis Obispo in the very early morning of Friday, Oct. 28 at the age of 75 with his wife and children by his side.

Born and raised in Tulare he attended Tulare Union High School where among many other activities he was very active in the High School Marching Band. He then attended Stanford with the class of 1969 where he also played in the University Band. At Stanford, he received a BA in Economics, before earning an MBA from USC, and later a master’s degree in Animal Science from Oregon State University.

Chuck worked mostly in the Agricultural and Dairy industries, managing and teaching at the Oregon State University Dairy as well as helping manage Hoffman Farms Dairy. Additionally, he co-owned and helped manage a Maritime Tourist and Ferry Boat Business in Hawaii and a related sailing business in The Caribbean, England, Spain, and Dubai. In more recent years, he also served on the Board of Directors for a leading Wind Energy Development Company based in Vancouver, Canada.

During his life, Chuck managed to see a good part of the world. In addition to living and working in California, Oregon, and Idaho, he also lived for a time in Norway, the Caribbean, Spain, Singapore, and England for many years.

Chuck aspired to live a full life and in his younger years, he very much enjoyed water and snow skiing, riding horses, clogging and square dancing, and fast cars. In his later years, he felt more content to study horticulture and spend his free time designing and working in gardens, playing sudoku, taking road trips in Scottie (the RV), and following the news while also enjoying fine wine, good music, whiskey, cheese, and coffee. He was most proud of completing his training to become a Master Gardener and volunteering with the Tulare County Master Gardeners.

Chuck dearly loved and cherished being a husband, father, and grandfather. His family will remember him for his joyous belly laugh that could be heard across any room, his silly sense of humor, his kind heart, his love of roses, his strong opinions on all subjects, and an open generosity towards everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife Penny Hoffman, his children Ingrid Hoffman, Heidi Taylor, Alex Powell, Max Davidson, and Amy-Claire Hill, his siblings Karen Hoffman Isenhour, Mark Hoffman, Gregory Hoffman, 9 amazing grandchildren, and his loving dog Zeva.

A celebration of his life will be held at his and Penny’s home in Atascadero, on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1-6 p.m. Leave your sadness at the door, and instead bring your stories, your laughs, and your happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest.

Please visit http://evite.me/fSRmeaXzZg for more information and to RSVP.

His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chuck Hoffman be made to the Tulare and Kings County Master Gardener Program: https://ucanr.edu/sites/donate/fund_id=434&program=UC+Master+Gardener+Program&county=Tulare or the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Donations may be directed to the Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation, Attn: Diana Howard; 9-623 Factor Bldg, Box 951780, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1780; (310) 206-0675; https://cancer.ucla.edu/donate. Please note that your gift is in memory of Chuck Hoffman.

