Obituary of Charles ‘Chuck’ Eugene Bonde, 69

Graveside service will be held at a future date

–Charles “Chuck” Eugene Bonde was born on 12/12/51 to Ed and Mickie Bonde. After a long battle with cancer, Chuck passed away on June 21 at Annette’s Lodge in Paso Robles. He was proud to be a lifelong resident of Paso Robles and a Class of ‘70’ Bearcat.

Chuck was hired by the Parks and Recreation department of the City of Paso Robles in late 1970 and retired just short of a 35-year career with the city in 2005. He could be found working in the city’s many parks and people always reported that he greeted them with their name and a smile.

Chuck loved music, especially the Beatles, and had an uncanny ability to remember people’s ages and birthdates. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Mickie and his brother Alan Bonde, but is survived by his sister Mary Bonde Shaffer along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Life presented Chuck with many challenges, more than most of us would have overcome, but he persisted.

His family would like to thank all of you who treated him with friendliness and kindness. A graveside service will be held at a future date.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email