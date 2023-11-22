Obituary of Cherie Lynne Krauk, 81

Cherie Lynne Krauk

April 22, 1942 – Oct. 27, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Cherie Lynne Krauk, born April 22, 1942, aged 81, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Eugene “Gino” Krauk. Together they had two beautiful children, Tim Krauk and Tiffany Sims. They were also blessed with five amazing grandchildren: Alexa and Bronson Sims, and Tim, Carly, and Jack Krauk. Cherie was preceded in death by her beautiful, loving granddaughter, Carly Krauk.

While we were thinking of what to say about our amazing mother, we found a note written by her from her heart. We have decided to include it here:

He provided me with a husband, partner, and my best friend for nearly sixty years, who gave me a lifetime of true love and laughter. Who taught me the meaning of truthfulness, no matter what the cost.

He gave me two loving children who made me proud every day throughout their years of growing up and as adults. They blessed me with five beautiful grandchildren who in my eyes, as a proud grandmother, were perfect in every way. Each one with a different personality, but gifted with love and the ability to make a difference in life.

He also provided me with many dear and cherished friends….from ones that I’ve had since 2nd grade to the lasting friendships developed throughout my “banking” and “insurance” careers, as well as the many friends I’ve acquired along the way.

My wise and dear mother taught me how to be a good friend through a couple of quotes I remember her saying often. “If you can’t say something nice about someone, don’t say anything at all.” Also, “If you can’t tell what you are feeling to that person face to face, then don’t pass it on to anyone else.” Basically, she taught me that real love doesn’t care about “body type,” “model looks,” or “wallet size,” it only cares about what’s inside.

I often said, when I am called Home, I will take a part of each and every one of you with me and as I look down upon you now, I want you to remember me with smiles and laughter. If you must shed a tear or two, may they be tears of joy, rather than sorrow. I have, without a doubt, had the most cherished, long life, fulfilled with more love than you can imagine. Thank you ALL, “Family and Friends”. My wish is for each and every one of you to be blessed with my same “Love Story”

Spoken from my heart,

Cherie

As a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend

Her family and friends will honor her at her Celebration of Life, date to be determined.

