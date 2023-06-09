Obituary of Cheryl Jean (Manlove) Luke, 74

Celebration of life will be held July 9

– Cheryl Jean (Manlove) Luke passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on June 2, 2023, at the age of 74.

Proceeded in death by her husband Russell L. Luke, father Charles F. Manlove, Mother Donna J Manlove, brother Chuck Manlove, sister Vicki Riley, niece Jessica Riley.

She is survived by her daughter LaSalle Sarmiento, son-in-law Ramon Sarmiento, nephew Justin Manlove nieces Casey Rye and Jody Manlove, and Callie Halliwell.

She grew up in Atascadero, California with many fond memories of loved ones and friends. Cheryl enjoyed being a daughter, wife, mother, and friend. May her kindness always be remembered.

A celebration of life will be held July 9, at 2 p.m. at the Paso Robles Moose Lodge, all who knew and loved her are welcomed.

-From Dignity Memorial.

