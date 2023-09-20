Obituary of Claramae Morisoli, 89

– Claramae Morisoli, of Soledad, passed away on her 89th birthday, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Creston Village Assisted Living in Paso Robles. It is significant to note that she passed away on the exact same day that she came into this world, 89 years earlier. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who was always there for us. She taught us her strong, independent morals and values. She was born Sept.14, 1934, in Santa Barbara, California. Claramae’s mother immigrated through Ellis Island from Pico, Azores Islands. Both of her parents were full-blooded Portuguese. She was very proud of her heritage and carried it on throughout her life.

Claramae lived out on Metz Road during her youth and was a 1952 graduate of King City High School. She met her soon-to-be husband, Albin Morisoli, at a gathering on the Soares Ranch on Metz Road. It was love at first sight, and from that day forward they were inseparable. They were united in marriage on April 20, 1952, at St. John’s Catholic Church in King City, California. They made their first home on the Morisoli Ranch in Soledad, where they lived the rest of their lives together. They were married for 71 years.

Claramae was very active in her community and made it a point to always help and take part in any activity her children were involved in. This did not only carry on throughout her children’s activities but also throughout her grandchildren’s activities, as well. She was a very devout Catholic and attended mass regularly. When unable to physically attend mass, she would turn on her television and partake in the services at home.

She taught Catechism for many, many years, while her children and grandchildren were attending grammar school. She was very much involved in the Monterey County 4-H program and was a 4-H Community leader and 4-H leader of leather craft (of which she was self-taught) for Soledad 4-H. She also was a Red Cross Swim Instructor. She enjoyed family gatherings at her home and out on the Ranch in Priest Valley. She enjoyed spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She loved playing cards. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time, in her earlier years, with family and friends out at San Antonio Lake every Sunday (after mass, of course). She was a member of the California Women’s Bowling Association (where her husband and her bowled together on a team), Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church, and the Silver Kings and Queens.

Claramae is survived by her four Children: David (Yvonne) Morisoli, Diane (Dan) Johnson, Alan (Leona) Morisoli and Mark (Jo Anna) Morisoli. Eight Grandchildren: Cynthia (Kevin) Martella, Brian (Luli) Johnson, Kristen (Nathan) Gelos, Cody Morisoli, Heidi (Dale) McHaney, Destini (Craig) Cavalletto, Chase (Chelsey) Morisoli and Sami Jo (Chant) Deforest. Twenty Great Grandchildren: Devon and Bailee Rusconi, Edward, Olivia, Inez and Emilio Alvarez, Zachary and Zane Gelos, Charlotte and Elsa Johnson, Miles Morisoli, Ben, Conner and Kendall Cavalletto, Drexton and Carter Morisoli, Karson Boyle, Cooper, Hallie and Jersey Deforest and One Great-Great Grandchild: Athena Alvarez.

She is preceded in death by her husband Albin Morisoli, Sister Gloria Naegle, Mother Zulmira (Zee) Cadoret, and Father George Mendez.

A Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Eddington Funeral Chapel, 429 Bassett St., King City.

A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church, 235 Main St., Soledad. Claramae will be laid to rest, next to her husband, in the Gonzales District Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow in the gathering hall of Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church following the services.

For more information, contact Eddington Funeral Services at (831) 385-5400.

-From www.EFSCares.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media