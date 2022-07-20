Obituary of Clayton Ingram, 60

Clayton Ingram

July 8, 1961 – June 26, 2022

– Clayton Ingram (7/8/1961, Oxnard, Calif – 6/26/2022, Anaheim, Calif.) was a much-loved father, brother, uncle, and son. Clay, as he preferred to be called, was born to Evelyn and Jim Ingram in Oxnard and grew up in Atascadero, where he coached youth basketball, graduated from the local high school in 1979, and subsequently raised a family. He is survived by four siblings, Vicki, Dan, Jack, and Nancy, and two daughters, Sara and Emily.

Clay was a private and humble man, and while he would say that he had no legacy, those who know and love him will always remember him for his intelligence, compassion, kind heart, and giving nature. He loved music and concerts, enjoyed bicycling and being out in nature, was obsessed with crossword puzzles, and drank a ridiculous amount of coffee. He was a dedicated SF Giants fan. He enjoyed being involved in set-building for the plays put on by Atascadero High School.

He was a master at impersonating children’s cartoon characters and was particular about how he liked the dishes to be washed. He was deeply invested in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He liked to find a laugh in everything.

In his final moments, Clay was surrounded by people who loved him.

-From Legacy.com.

