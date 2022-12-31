Obituary of Codie Ray Hampl, 16

Service to be held in Atascadero Jan. 14

– On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Codie Ray Hampl, Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend passed away at the age of 16.

Codie was born in Atascadero, Calif., to Michele Meyerink and Donald Hampl on Nov. 9, 2006. He was a student at Paloma Creek High School where he found a love for cooking and the hands-on projects he was a part of. On weekends and holidays, Codie enjoyed working on and driving his sport mod race car #30c, with his brother Orion and dad by his side.

Codie was preceded in death by his Great Grandfather Vince Romero, Grandpa David Hampl Sr., Grandma Donna Fairlie, and Uncle Daniel Hampl. He is survived by his dad Donnie Hampl, Mom Michele Meyerink, brother Orion, sisters Brittany and Angie, and grandmas and papas, uncles, aunts, nephews, and many more cousins.

A funeral will be held at Chapel of the Roses, 3450 EL Camino Real in Atascadero on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

-From Dignity Memorial.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media