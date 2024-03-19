Obituary of Connie Jo Llewellyn, 68

– It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Connie Jo Llewellyn; a loving mother, sister, remarkable grandmother, and dear friend to many.

Connie Jo was born on September 14, 1955 in Hawthorn, CA to Vernon and Marion Tipton. She graduated from Gardena High School in 1973, marrying James Llewellyn that same year. Connie Jo was a dedicated homemaker, and devoted mother to her three children, and beloved grandmother to her five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many neighborhood children over the years. Connie Jo also served as a loving foster parent for many children in the Los Angeles area during the late 1970s. As her family grew and changed, she and James divorced, and Connie Jo focused on being with her children, supporting and loving them to the best of her ability.

Connie Jo helped provide for her family by working in retail for many years. She worked for retailers such as Dillard’s, Family Bargain Center, and Rite Aid – they all held a special place in her heart. She was the friendly face that greeted you when you walked in and the caring friend when you were checking out. She loved helping others shop, she loved to bond with her coworkers, and she of course loved to bring home the sales.

Connie Jo’s giving manifested in many ways. In addition to her own family, and the foster children she welcomed, she also celebrated her faith by serving as a Sunday School teacher for many years with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was strong in her faith and prayed for, and with, everyone. Her passion in life was to help others and offer guidance.

Connie Jo cared for everyone, with all of her heart. She would lend a hand when she did not have much, and always held a positive outlook even when life was rough. Life was unfair many times to her and her family, yet she never lost hope. Her loving and caring nature is her legacy, and her family and friends will forever carry her joyous laughter, warm-hearted kindness, and smile, forever in their hearts. If a million kind words were written about Connie Jo as a mother, a friend, it would not be enough to describe the extent of how wonderful she was. She loved many in life beyond measure, and she will be missed deeply.

Connie Jo was preceded in death by her mother Marion, and father Vernon; her sisters Randy Gail Butterworth, Patricia Anna Tipton; an infant daughter, and her son James Joseph Llewellyn.

Connie Jo is survived by her children son Josh Llewellyn and daughter Ashley (husband Jerry) Roberts; her grandchildren Emily Llewellyn, Evan Llewellyn, Samantha Llewellyn, Simon Johnson, and Clara Roberts; as well as a great-grandchild Koa James. She is further survived by her brothers Ronnie Tipton, David Tipton, Gary (wife Christine) Tipton, and Joe (wife Concha) Tipton. She is also survived by many friends, coworkers, and a hundred-thousand hearts she touched in her life.

A celebration of life for Connie Jo will be held on Saturday March 30, 1 to 5 p.m., 2870 Ferrocarril Rd, Atascadero.

