Obituary of Conrad Ernest Mahon, 74

– Conrad Ernest Mahon, 74 of Bradley, Calif. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at his home. Conrad was born Aug. 8, 1949, in San Diego, Calif.

Conrad was a retired Fire Captain after 25 years with the California Department of Forestry. He was a Karate Instructor, surfer, and farmer.

He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Carol Mahon; children, Christina Shadle, April Litchfield, and Eric Wright; grandchildren, Caleb Wright, Faith Wright, Kara Bullock, and Nicholas Hondel; great-grandchild, Amaya Carmona; sisters, Karen Wilson, Leslie Davidson, Paula Evans and brother, Rodney Mahon.

Conrad is preceded in death by his sister, Penny Fagg, and brother, Fred Mahon.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

For more information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, at (831) 385-5400.

