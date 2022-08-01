Obituary of Cory Iliff, 43

– Cory Iliff has been granted his angel wings. Born on March 29, 1979 he was an amazing and loving son, brother, uncle, and fiance; an unfinished mission though was that he wanted to be a better father. He wanted to show you how much he loved you Chaz. Preceded in death by his brother Joey Iliff, Cory went to his forever home on July 17, 2022.

Though Cory left us so suddenly he is deeply loved and missed by many. He would want us to cherish and remember his memory. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Related