Obituary of Cynthia Ramage, 74

Celebration of life to be held July 22

– Cynthia S. Ramage, 74 of Atascadero, passed away peacefully on June 26, surrounded by family and friends. Cindy was born in Missouri, grew up in Southern California, and later settled in Atascadero, a town she loved and never left.

She worked as a mother, sheriff’s officer, nurse, and nursing administrator. She enjoyed everything from reading, dogs, knitting, camping, and cruising. Cindy will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Melvin Ramage, brother, Scott Ruffner, and cousins; Lea Lohrke and Jeff Reyburn, a blended family of four kids; Cambria Hilgers, Matthew Horn, Marnie Fierro, and Tracy Miller as well as nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

We request all of Cindy’s friends and family to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at the Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero on July 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Cindy’s honor.

Published by Legacy Remembers on Jul. 6, 2023.

