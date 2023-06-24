Obituary of Dale Carlton Giddle, 79

– Dale Carlton Giddle, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on June 15 ending his battle with cancer. Dale graduated from Morro Bay High School where he assisted in the final construction. He then continued his journey to the US Army and Vietnam in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper and mechanic. Dale made it back safely to the U.S. and went to work for the Dutch Maid Dairy, where he met his wife Carolyn Souza. Dale and Carolyn had three beautiful children together (listed below).

Dale became a paramedic in San Luis Obispo and then moved on to a career with The Southern Pacific Railroad that lasted almost 25 years before retiring. His passions were hunting, riding motorcycles, conquering any sand dune or off-road trail in his International 4 x 4 Scout, spending time with friends and family, and playing practical jokes on those he loved! Dale was a super fan for his San Francisco 49ers and never missed watching a game. Dale always had a joke or something funny to say, was liked by almost everyone he ever met, and he will be missed by many.

Dale is survived by his children Wendy Crother and spouse Michael Crother of Paso Robles, Dale Giddle of Buford, GA, Kellee Ruiz and spouse Armando Ruiz of Fresno, and their mother Carolyn Souza of San Luis Obispo. He is also survived by his sister Joyce Hodges-Parlin, brother Joe Choate, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held in the near future.

