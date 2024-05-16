Obituary of Daniel VanBuskirk, 61

Daniel VanBuskirk Dec. 13, 1962 – May 1, 2024

– Daniel Francis VanBuskirk, age 61, of Camarillo, CA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in the care of friends, family, and his two loyal and loving dogs in Paso Robles, CA.

Dan is survived by his son, Brandon VanBuskirk, his sister, Linda Danner, and two brothers, Ron and Dave VanBuskirk. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Joann VanBuskirk, and his sister, Laura Riewerts.

Dan graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School in Camarillo, CA, and later attended local colleges to receive his associate’s degree in electronics engineering.

He was a true sportsman and outdoorsman, whether it be waterskiing, hunting, fishing, hiking, swimming, or coaching his son in soccer and baseball. He never found it suitable to rest until the day had exhausted him.

Dan fostered a tight knit neighborhood community. Through his comically serious lectures in maintaining a lush front yard and garden, shouting at the nightly sports game, blaring his favorite songs until the house shook, and indulging in happy hour story-telling, his neighbors quickly became extended family.

His family ranch was his pride and joy. This plot of land provided his hunting domain, many wilderness lessons for his son and nephews, and countless orange dusks spent around a campfire.

His family and friends are celebrating his life on his family ranch on Saturday, June 1st, from Noon until sunrise the following day. You are invited to help spread his ashes beside his parents and are also welcome to stay the night and exchange stories around the campfire.

