Obituary of Darlene Brainard, 89

June 25, 1933 – June 12, 2023

– Darlene Brainard passed away at home on June 12, 2023, just two weeks shy of her 90th birthday. She was born in 1933 in Pomona, California to Ruth (Bennett) and Cecil Wehn.

Married to Edward Brainard in 1957. She was proud to be California born and raised and was a long-time resident of Glendora, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. Darlene was a homemaker and a devoted volunteer to her various communities as a scout leader when her children were young, a poll worker during elections, and more recently as treasurer for the Friends of the Library in Atascadero.

She loved tending to her garden and its myriad of flowers, creating a haven for hummingbirds. A keen card player, she would never turn down a game of cards or mahjong and enjoyed her weekly games with friends. She looked forward to family gatherings and had a unique bond with each of her children and grandchildren. She was beloved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Darlene is survived by her three children and their spouses- Mindy (Mark) Leliaert of Salinas, California, Bradly (Christy) Wright of Atascadero, California, and Janelle (Dave) Edelman of Sutherlin, Oregon. Eight grandchildren- Susan (Russell) Henman, Kyle (Alejandra) Leliaert, Joseph Leliaert, Sandy (Melissa) Brainard, Krystle Brainard, Skyler Brainard, Terrence Stone, Clinton (Cara) Stone and seven great-grandchildren. As well as her brothers-in-law Jeff Brainard and Jon (Yeshi) Eklund and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie, her parents, and her brother Bill.

Mom, Grandma, Grams, Gma, G-Unit, we were so lucky to have had you for so long. You and the light that you brought to this world will be greatly missed. Rest in peace. We love you.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media