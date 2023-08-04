Obituary of Darrell Rolland Nash, 83

– Darrell Rolland Nash passed away peacefully on July 18, 2023, in Paso Robles.

His story started on Oct. 6, 1939, in Kennett, Mo., when he was born to Jesse and Agnes Nash. His father Jesse died of a heart attack when Darrell was five. Soon after, Agnes and Darrell to Vista, Calif., to live with her sister Charlotte. A couple of years after that, they moved to Carlsbad where, in third grade, he met the love of his life, LaDonna.

They started dating in high school and she wore his class ring around her neck. Their high school years together were cut short when LaDonna moved to Montebello. He would go on to be the editor-in-chief of the yearbook at Carlsbad High School. When LaDonna showed her mother the engagement ring, she told her to “Tell him thank you and give it back.” Darrell and LaDonna married on Thanksgiving Day in 1960 and celebrated 62 years last year.

They had two sons, Scott and Darren, and moved to Paso Robles in the late ’70s. Darrell’s lifelong affinity for the military started young. He was a Boy Scout, missing his Eagle Scout by one badge. He was in the California Cadet Corps in high school and transitioned to the National Guard as a senior in high school. His first assignment in the guard was as a tank commander. He went Air Defense Nike School at Fort Bliss, Tex., to be trained as a radar technician and then was assigned to a missile site at Stanton, Calif.

When the missile site closed down, he moved to Los Alamitos NAS and eventually to Fort Hunter Liggett. He retired as a Department of the Army civilian with a total of 37 years of government service culminating as the Director of Logistics, US Army Test Center, Fort Hunter Liggett. He also retired from the US Army Reserves as a Chief Warrant Officer Four (CW4). Warrant officers are managers and leaders so Darrell literally got stuff done.

Darrell’s service extended to our Paso Robles community in several different ways. He and LaDonna have long been involved in civic organizations including the Elks and Kiwanis. He served as President of the Kiwanis as well as on the board and also served extensively with several car clubs. His love of classic cars started with a red 1940 Ford in high school. He went on to have many cars from Model As to Rancheros, pickups, and coupes. He found another red 1939 Ford on 13th Street during Paso’s once-annual Memorial Day car show and it came home forever. A favorite pastime of the Nash family was cruising Spring Street and going to A&W.

Organizing the annual car show in Atascadero Lake Park was one of his duties as president of the Ford V8 Club and there were frequent driving tours organized by Darrell and LaDonna. One of the last major car club events they organized was for the Central Coast Regional Group (Model A) with the Cuesta Crankers. They are also part of the Paso As Model A Club.

Darrell also had a deep love of trains. His artistic nature led him to create a large-scale model railroad layout in the upstairs of his barn with almost everything painted and created by hand. From the trestles to the trees to the sky and water features, Darrell’s hand brought to life a miniature world that his grandkids fell in love with. From the oldest, John, to the youngest, Carson, they loved to run the train, and it is this room that the kids went upon hearing that he was lost to us.

Darrell is survived by his bride of 62 years, LaDonna, his sons, Scott (Susie) and Darren (Jessica), his grandkids, John, Halle, Cassie, and Carson, and nieces and nephews, Wilma, Gerald Jr, Linda, and Roland. We would like to express our utmost gratitude to The Paso Robles Senior Living caregivers for their compassionate care during his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be given to the Templeton Historical Museum or the Camp Roberts Military Museum.

Templeton Historical Museum

P.O. Box 788

Templeton, CA 93465

Camp Roberts Military Museum

New Mexico Ave. Bdg 114

Camp Roberts, CA 93451

