Obituary of David William Murrell, 73

Services, memorial scheduled for June 3

– On March 7, 2022, David William Murrell died in San Miguel at the age of 73. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 3, 2022, at the San Miguel District Cemetery. The service will be followed by a memorial at San Miguel Park.

Murrell served his country in the US Marine Corps. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time outdoors and with friends and family. He is survived by his children, David Murrell, Jr and Tanya Small, siblings James Murrell, Janis Simon, Robert Murrell, along with two grandsons, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

