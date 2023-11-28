Obituary of Diana Lett Gregory, 95

Diana Lett Gregory

Aug. 30, 1928 – Oct. 2, 2023

– We have lost a spirited, humorous, hardworking loving member of our family. Diana Valerie Lett Gregory passed away on Oct. 2, 2023, and has joined her loving husband, Stanley Gregory, in heaven.

Diana was born on Aug. 30, 1928, in Buenos Aires, Argentina where she grew up with a family of two brothers and four sisters. Diana was raised at home and in a Catholic boarding school with her sister Helen. Their mother Valerie passed when they were young. Diana spent a great deal of time with her father Carlitos Lett on their large estancia near Pigue, Argentina. She learned to ride horses as a young woman and became a competitive Polo player. She studied nursing at the British Hospital in Buenos Aires where she met our dad.

Her father Carlitos insisted that Diana get her nursing diploma before getting married, which she did. Our parents had Maurice and Stephen while living in Argentina. We had to leave our home because the reign of Peron’s Dictatorship destroyed my father’s company and seized our assets. We packed up and went on an extended vacation to Canada. After living for five years in Canada and having our sister Sharon our family moved again to Hollywood, Calif. Mom started her career in nursing, spent 16 years working as an RN and the charge nurse at El Monte Medical Center where she was loved and revered. She was Bi-lingual and ran a tight ship at the Medical Center.

Our parents raised us in the San Gabriel Valley in Arcadia, California. Mom continued working at the Santa Anita Race Track medical clinic for several years. The three of us were raised along with our foster brother Jaime Arrietta from Peru and our foster sister Gilda Barrera from Argentina. With five of us and both parents working full time, it was a fun-filled adventure. We learned and lived globally with all of our family and friends.

Our mother was very hard-working and determined. She kept our family-focused and loved having a big family. When our parents became empty nesters Mom and Dad moved to Paso Robles and Calistoga for their retirement years. Mom loved horses and spent her life admiring thoroughbreds and enjoyed their races immensely. After living 8 years in Paso Robles Mom and Dad moved to Calistoga to be with their daughter, Sharon, and her daughter, Haley.

After Dad passed away, Diana moved back to Paso Robles to be close to her son Steve where she lived for the rest of her life. We would like to thank the Danish Care Center for their loving and caring staff allowing Mom to peacefully live out her life with humor and her strong witty character.

Diana is survived by her son Maurice Gregory from Glendora, Calif.; Steve Gregory and his wife Dawn Gregory of Paso Robles; along with his daughter Valerie Stemper and her husband Dawson Stemper, their two children Viona and Kaida Rei who were so loved by Diana; by his son Jeremiah Gregory and his wife Cynthia and their daughter Suraiya; Sharon Rose of Gloucester, Virginia, her youngest and her daughter Haley Rose who was very close to Diana. And two foster siblings Jaime Arrietta of Lima, Peru, and Gilda Barrera of Fullerton, Calif., and their families.

We will remember mom’s strength of character, her humor, her love for us and for our dad, and most of all her fearless stewardship to survive through three moves on two continents and three different countries. My mother was never able to return to Argentina to visit family and friends. She was one tough lady who gave us the gift of our lives, she taught us all about respect, honor, and working hard. Diana Lett Gregory left Argentina, but Argentina never left our mother.

Thanks mom. We love you and admire you for what you have given us. All of us will keep on charting our course forward to the next adventure.

