Obituary of Dick Parlet, 72

Dick Parlet

Oct. 11, 1950 – July 9, 2023

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Dick Parlet, age 72, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

A celebration of life for Dick will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Bella Terra Vineyard Estate, located at 2850 Ranchita Canyon Road, in San Miguel.

Share To Social Media