Obituary of Dixie Dee Martin, 86 

Dixie Dee Martin, October 2, 1935 – December 30, 2021, Kingman, Arizona

– Dixie Dee Martin, 86, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2021, with her daughter at her side. Dixie was born Oct. 2, 1935, in Los Angeles, California to Percy and Marion Ward. She moved to Atascadero as a small child where she attended grade school and High school.

Dixie met the love of her life Talmadge (Tom) Martin and they married in July of 1954. Tom and Dixie were married 59 years and raised their family in Paso Robles, California.

Dixie was a loving and proud mom of 5 children, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. She was a member of the Eastern Star Santa Lucia Chapter and Native Daughters of the West. Dixie enjoyed attending meetings and activities with her group members.

She is survived by her children: Mike Martin, Danny (Linda) Martin, Jeff Martin, Janet (Morey) Wyrick and Tim (Monica) Martin; grandchildren: Sandra, Jesse, Jake, Kaele, Nick, and Cheyenne; great-granddaughter: Stella; her sister Mary Amen, brothers John Ward and Jim Ward, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Talmadge (Tom), grandson Charles (Charlie) Wyrick, and her parents Percy Ward and Marion Muller.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held on March 25, 2022, at Paso Robles Cemetery at 11 a.m.

