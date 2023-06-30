Obituary of Dolores Cecil Stewart, 90

Services to be held July 15

– Dolores Cecil Stewart (Dorrie), 90 Years old of Santa Margarita, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023, with her family by her side. Dorrie was born in Goshen, Indiana on Jan. 23, 1933, to Duerill and Mary Gladys Evans. She was the second child of nine. She married the love of her life, Vernon L Stewart of Goshen, Indiana, on May 30, 1953. They were married for 67 years at the time of his death. They moved to California in 1959 and fell in love with the community of Santa Margarita. After raising her family, Dorrie went to work in food service for San Luis Coastal Schools. She retired after 17 years.

Family was her world and she loved them all so much. She leaves behind her children, Mona and Husband Rick Lancaster, Willy and wife Vicki Stewart, Peggy and Husband Jenn Lynn. She also leaves her grandchildren, Richard and wife Tara Lancaster, Cristin and Husband Dustin Knutson, Mackenna and husband Jeremy Waller, Dylan Lynn and Fiancé Anna and Wesley Stewart. As well as eight great Grandchildren, Blane, Tyler, and Wade Knutson, Sage, Sierra and Brook Lancaster, Dalton Stewart, and Kennya Waller.

She is also leaving behind her sister Diane Campbell, Brother Roger and wife Ginger Evans. Brothers Bill, Dennis, Phillip and Jerry Evans. Sisters Devere Elmore and Dorothy Hoover Passed before her.

Services will be held on July 15 with graveside at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Community Hall in Santa Margarita.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media